Parties can protest but not at the cost of public comfort: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that political parties have a constitutional right to peacefully protest over the canal issue. However, any party intending to hold demonstrations, rallies, processions, or other forms of protest should notify the government in advance and ensure that such activities take place in open areas or designated locations where the public is not inconvenienced.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that protests and dissent are the essence of every democracy; however, demonstrations should not create inconvenience for the public. He noted that road closures are also disrupting the transport of cattle and livestock, leading to food supply issues for the animals.

He said that the public is already facing numerous challenges. Therefore, all organizations and groups are respectfully urged not to block roads. Protests should be conducted in a manner that ensures the safety of people’s lives and property, and that ordinary citizens do not encounter any kind of hardship or inconvenience.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that actions which obstruct patients on their way to hospitals, children going to school, or individuals commuting to work should be strictly avoided.