PM urges joint efforts to safeguard earth from climate change

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on International Mother Earth Day urged the masses to recommit to the shared responsibility to safeguard the Earth from pollution and the growing threat of climate change.

In his message on the International Mother Earth Day, the prime minister emphasised the need to ensure the shared responsibility whether through conserving the Earth’s resources, embracing sustainable ways of living, or raising awareness of the collective duty with every individual responsible for his or her action.

He said, “Today, on Earth Day, we join people around the world to celebrate our planet and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its protection. This day calls on us to cherish the Earth’s many gifts and reflect on our shared responsibility to uphold the principles of environmental stewardship and sustainable development. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” underscores the urgent need for a global transition to renewable energy – a shift essential not only for mitigating climate change but also for fostering inclusive economic growth and public well-being.

PM Sharif underlined that everyone needed to renew his or her commitment not only today but rather every day to protecting the planet for our future generations.

Though Pakistan, he said contributes minimally to global emissions, it was ranked 5th among the nations most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters.

“Our ongoing battles with floods, heat waves, and water scarcity serve as stark reminders that the cost of inaction is far too great to ignore. As a result, building climate resilience has become a national priority, deeply embedded in our economic and social policies,” the prime minister warned.

Pakistan was taking bold steps to restore ecosystems, expand clean energy, and empower communities through transformative initiatives like the National Clean Air Policy, Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations, and the National Adaptation Plan, he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the government was striving to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and working to provide them more facilities.

He was chairing a special meeting on matters related to overseas Pakistanis.

He said the overseas Pakistanis would be given opportunities of investment in Pakistan according to their expertise.

Overseas Pakistanis played the role of ambassadors of Pakistan in the outside world, he said, adding overseas Pakistanis rendered great services for Pakistan.

The prime minister said a large number of overseas Pakistanis attended the recently held overseas convention, which showed their trust in the policies of the government.

“We salute the true sentiments of overseas Pakistanis and their love and sacrifices for their country,” he said adding the overseas Pakistanis had made a name for themselves and their country by working diligently all across the world.

The prime minister said expatriates worked day and night as professionals in the fields of medicine, education, engineering, and consultancy, and earned legitimately.

The government of Pakistan recently in recognition of the services of overseas Pakistanis gave a big package of incentives, he continued.

He said those overseas Pakistanis who performed prominently in different fields and those who sent the highest remittances through the State Bank would be given civil awards in view of their services.

The meeting was briefed on the progress regarding the facilities announced by the government and the strategy to implement them.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal ministers, and relevant officials attended the meeting.