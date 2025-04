Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets thanks to David Warner’s half-century and Khushdil Shah’s crucial innings of 23 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10’s low-scoring thriller played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Monday. Playing first, Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 147 runs for the loss of eight wicket. In reply, Karachi Kings chased the target in the final over. David Warner remained the top scorer for Karachi Kings with 60 runs.