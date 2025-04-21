Cement exports increase 28.19% to $230.067 mln in 9 months

The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 28.19 percent during the nine months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $230.067 million during July-March (2024-25) against the exports of US $179.472 million during July-March (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 39.91 percent from 4,637,735 metric tons to 6,488,810 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 41.30 percent during the month of March 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during March 2025 were recorded at US $22.004 million against the exports of US $15.572 million in March 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also surged by 10.17 percent during March 2025 when compared to the exports of US $19.972 million in February 2025, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 7.69 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-March (2024-25) were recorded at $24.690 billion against $22.926 billion during July-March (2023-24), it added.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.33 percent by growing from $40.054 billion last year to $42.589 billion during the first nine months of the current year.