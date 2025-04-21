Pakistan’s salt exports to China surge by 40% in first quarter of 2025

Pakistan’s salt exports to China witnessed a significant increase in the first quarter of 2025, rising by 40% compared to the same period last year. This was reported by China Economic Net (CEN) on Monday, quoting the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor of Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing told CEN that from January to March 2025, Pakistan exported over 13.64 million kilograms of salt to China worth $1.83 million, whereas last year in the same period it was $1.30 million.

The sharp increase highlights the growing trade cooperation between the two countries under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reflects China’s rising demand for high-quality industrial and edible salt. He said Pakistan is exporting salt to China under three categories, edible salt, pure sodium chloride and other salt.

Industry experts attribute Pakistan’s export growth to improved logistics, competitive pricing, and enhanced quality standards adopted by Pakistani exporters. The rise in salt export is also driven by China’s increasing industrial consumption, particularly in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing sectors.

“This surge is a testament to Pakistan’s expanding capacity to meet international market demands, and a positive sign for diversifying our exports to China,” said a senior official from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.