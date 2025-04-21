Thunder crush Grizzlies, Celtics and Cavs open NBA playoffs with wins

The Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in the most lopsided game-one win in NBA playoff history on Sunday as reigning champions Boston and top seeds Cleveland opened the post-season with victories.

The Celtics, fueled by 30 points from Derrick White, defeated the Orlando Magic 103-86. The Cavaliers, who beat out the Celtics for top seed in the Eastern Conference, downed the Miami Heat 121-100. They were comfortable victories, but Western Conference top seeds Oklahoma City seized a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series in more emphatic style. The Thunder’s 51-point margin of victory was even more remarkable given that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his statistically worst performance of the season — managing just 15 points, five assists and three rebounds.