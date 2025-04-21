Meesha Shafi brightens up Times Square as Spotify’s Equal Pakistan ambassador

Celebrating another inspiration for women in music, Spotify Pakistan proudly announced Meesha Shafi as the Equal Pakistan Ambassador in April, highlighting her influential presence in the industry. As part of this recognition, on Thursday, April 17, Meesha was featured on Spotify’s digital billboard in Times Square, New York City, joining a growing list of legendary and emerging local artists to be showcased at the iconic location.

Meesha Shafi has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances and powerful vocals and has gone on to deliver some amazing tracks that still reverberate with audiences across the globe. Her top tracks on Spotify, “Alif Allah,” “Muaziz Sarif,” and “Aya Laariye,” are all crowd favorites. Notably, 38 percent of her audience comprises Generation Z listeners, reflecting her broad appeal across age groups. Adding to the excitement of fans, Meesha has also released her highly anticipated new album, Khilnay Ko, marking her return to the music scene after a hiatus of over two years. The album has met with widespread acclaim, showcasing the signature sound and artistic depth that have long defined her musical journey.

“Meesha Shafi personifies the spirit of Equal Pakistan, breaking barriers and setting new standards in the music industry,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Artist & Label Partnerships Manager at Spotify for Pakistan and UAE, expressing enthusiasm about Meesha’s ambassadorship. “Her vocal command, artistic depth and the ability to seamlessly blend contemporary sounds with traditional influences has earned her a loyal, global audience. Her strong presence across major streaming markets like Pakistan, India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, speaks volumes about the universal appeal of her sound,” she added.