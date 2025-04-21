Why did Ali Raza copy Mirzapur’s character for ‘Dunyapur’?

Emerging actor Ali Raza said he tried to emulate his role in drama ‘Dunyapur’ from a famous Indian revenge web series Mirzapur. Ali Raza talked in an interview recently where he talked on a range of topics including his personal and professional aspects of life. He said at the start of his career, he felt ashamed to do romantic scenes but now he feels relaxed while doing so. He said his role with Anmol Baloch in Iqtidar was appreciated and “I will like to do it all over again.” Another strange thing which he shared was about Dunyapur: I was offered a very short role and my shooting lasted six days but I remained on the set for 27 days and was paid for all the days.”