Lahore’s Global Coming of Age

There are diplomatic visits, and then there are moments when a city-through intention, imagination, and sheer cultural confidence-positions itself for something far greater. Lahore’s recent hosting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) delegation was exactly that: not a routine stop on a multilateral calendar, but a bold pitch by Punjab’s government to claim its place as a regional tourism and innovation hub.

For decades, Lahore has been known for its poetry, gardens, and Mughal splendour. But last week, as ECO Permanent Representatives strolled through the cobbled lanes of the Walled City, toured the awe-striking Badshahi Mosque, marvelled at the architectural gems of Shalamar Gardens and danced to the drumbeats at Laal Hussain Mela.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif didn’t just welcome the delegation. She staged a strategic reintroduction of Lahore as South Asia’s cultural keystone. Her pitch to name Lahore the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 wasn’t window dressing; it was anchored in a deliberate policy shift toward cultural capital as economic capital. Her remarks weren’t about heritage for heritage’s sake. They were a calculated argument for how culture, when matched with infrastructure and innovation, becomes a growth engine. However, the romantic image presented to the delegation still needs to be squared with the daily realities of navigating Lahore’s often congested and polluted urban environment.

And the ECO’s own track record backs her up. In 2024, Shahrisabz in Uzbekistan, after being crowned ECO Tourism Capital, saw an 18% rise in international visitors and a measurable spike in private-sector investments in hospitality and heritage preservation. Lahore wants that momentum and it’s clear Punjab’s leadership has done its homework.

What made this visit different was the way Lahore combined reverence for history with a preview of its digital future. Delegates didn’t just see Mughal domes and sufi shrines. They also received briefings at the Punjab Safe City Authority and the PITB, where they witnessed facial recognition systems, streamlined e-governance tools, and AI-enhanced public security operations. Yet, the promise of these digital advancements will only be realized if the government proactively addresses their widespread accessibility and seamless integration for tourists and residents alike.

In 2024, Shahrisabz in Uzbekistan, after being crowned ECO Tourism Capital, saw an 18% rise in international visitors and a measurable spike in private-sector investments in hospitality and heritage preservation. Lahore wants the same momentum.

That Lahore can tell stories through 400-year-old frescoes and simultaneously pilot e-ticketing and virtual museum apps? Can this be a coincidence? I don’t think so. Like it or not, it’s a province making a serious play to be both the past and the future of regional tourism.

Lahore’s nomination for the ECO Tourism Capital title may sound ceremonial, but the real implications are economic. The title comes with expectations: increased tourist footfall, international visibility, and infrastructure development. ECO also recommends that member cities reinvest at least 15% of tourism revenue into conservation and local communities; a policy Punjab would be wise to emulate. Our checkered past necessitates that the government also works on its transparent and accountable implementation.

In fact, Punjab should go further. This is the moment for an inter-agency master plan-culture, tourism, digital governance, and urban planning aligned under one vision. Introduce tax breaks for boutique heritage hotels. Build green transit links between historical sites. Make local craftspeople central to conservation efforts. Use this designation not just as a headline, but as a launchpad. ECO delegates didn’t just tour Lahore. They were invited to reimagine it. And what they saw wasn’t just pretty. It was downright persuasive. This is not the Lahore of postcards and poetry books. It’s the Lahore of digital dashboards, cultural diplomacy, and policy coherence.

The symbolism of the visit was clear: As the geopolitical centre of gravity shifts eastward, regional organizations like ECO gain weight and so do cities that understand soft power and economic integration. In this, Lahore has taken the lead, and the Punjab government deserves credit for seizing that opportunity with both hands.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram