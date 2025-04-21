Khawarij’s Desecration of Mosques

In Islam, mosques stand as sacrosanct spaces, embodying havens of peace, dedicated worship, and the vital unity of the Muslim community. Tragically, the Khawarij, a historically rooted radical faction marked by their extremist interpretations, have perverted these very sanctuaries into epicentres of violence and fear. Their exploitation of the inherent sanctity of mosques not only desecrates these holy places but fundamentally betrays the core principles of Islam they falsely claim to uphold.

The actions of the Khawarij represent a profound contradiction to the foundational teachings of Islam. Rather than honouring mosques as divinely ordained places of devotion and spiritual reflection, they cynically repurpose them as command centres, logistical hideouts, and platforms for disseminating their violent ideology, effectively transforming the houses of Allah into instruments of terror. In perpetrating this sacrilege, they often deliberately bar local worshippers from entering, directly insulting the inviolability of these sacred spaces and the very essence of the faith itself.

This reprehensible misuse of mosques is not a novel tactic employed by extremist elements. Historically, radical groups, mirroring the Khawarij’s early deviations, have strategically sought refuge within mosques, calculating that state security forces, such as the Pakistan Army, hold a deep respect for religious sanctity and would be understandably reluctant to engage in direct military operations within these sacred walls. This calculated exploitation of religious reverence serves as a cynical shield against the legitimate pursuit of justice.

The battleground extends beyond the physical realm; it resides profoundly within the hearts and minds of the people

Eminent religious scholars across the Muslim world have consistently and unequivocally condemned such abhorrent acts. Sheikh Asim al-Hakim, a highly respected Saudi Islamic scholar, has vehemently emphasized that mosques must never be transformed into planning grounds for violence or platforms for inciting hatred. His pronouncements underscore the fundamental incompatibility of such actions with Islamic tenets. This scholarly consensus highlights the profound theological deviance inherent in the Khawarij’s actions. The historical roots of the Khawarij lie in their rejection of legitimate Islamic authority and their Takfiri ideology, which permits the excommunication and killing of other Muslims based on their flawed interpretations – a stark contrast to the Quranic emphasis on unity and the sanctity of Muslim life.

The global Muslim community bears a crucial responsibility to recognize and vehemently denounce these egregious violations. It is imperative for respected religious leaders to issue clear and unambiguous fatwas (religious edicts) explicitly prohibiting the misuse of mosques for any form of violence or extremism, firmly reinforcing that such actions are not merely un-Islamic but constitute a grave sin against Allah and the Muslim community. By actively doing so, they can contribute to reclaiming the sanctity of these divinely ordained spaces and guide the faithful back to the true, peaceful teachings of Islam.

The Khawarij’s actions inflict significant damage upon the image of Islam, falsely portraying a religion of peace, compassion, and justice as one characterized by violence and terror. This is a dangerous distortion that must be actively and consistently corrected through education, dialogue, and the unwavering condemnation of such extremist ideologies. The Pakistan Army, with the resolute support of its citizenry, stands prepared to confront this multifaceted menace. However, the battleground extends beyond the physical realm; it resides profoundly within the hearts and minds of the people. By uniting in unwavering opposition to this perversion of faith, society can collectively ensure that mosques remain true sanctuaries of peace, worship, and community cohesion, and never again become instruments of terror.

The Khawarij’s calculated exploitation of mosques is a profound betrayal of core Islamic values and a dangerous assault on the security and stability of Muslim societies. It represents a critical fitna that challenges the very fabric of Muslim society.

The writer is a freelance columnist.