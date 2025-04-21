A New Era for Women’s Mobility in Sindh

The Government of Sindh has once again taken a bold and commendable step toward empowering women by launching the Free Pink EV Scooty Scheme, a groundbreaking initiative under the Transport and Mass Transit Department. This scheme is not just about distributing electric scooters-it’s about redefining freedom, autonomy, and accessibility for women across the province.

Following the success of the People’s Pink Bus Service, this latest move demonstrates the government’s consistent and focused efforts to create a safer, more inclusive transport infrastructure for women. The Pink EV Scooty Scheme aims to provide 1,000 electric scooters free of cost to eligible female residents of Sindh, including students and working professionals. By prioritizing female mobility, this program seeks to reduce dependence on male guardians and public transport, ensuring that women can move freely and confidently in their everyday lives.

What makes this initiative particularly impactful is its thoughtful approach to inclusivity. Applicants will be selected through a transparent balloting process, and free training sessions-conducted by female instructors-will be provided to women unfamiliar with riding two-wheelers. This initiative ensures that no woman is left behind, regardless of her current skill level or background.

The eligibility requirements-such as being a resident of Sindh, holding a valid motorbike or car license, and being either a student or a working woman-ensure that the scooters reach the hands of those who will benefit the most. The seven-year restriction on selling or subletting the scooters reflects a commitment to long-term empowerment, not just short-term relief.

The Transport and Mass Transit Department of Sindh deserves special recognition for its visionary, women-centric approach. The launch of pink buses was a major stride in ensuring women’s safety and comfort in public transport. Now, with the addition of personal EV scooters, the government has extended this vision into the realm of personal mobility-offering both freedom and sustainability.

This approach not only promotes gender equality but also contributes to environmental sustainability through the use of electric vehicles. It’s a dual benefit that aligns perfectly with modern urban challenges and climate-conscious policymaking.

The Free Pink EV Scooty Scheme is more than just a transport initiative-it’s a symbol of progress, inclusion, and empowerment. By equipping women with the tools to navigate their cities safely and independently, the Sindh government is laying the foundation for a more equitable and forward-thinking society. It is our hope that other provinces follow suit, taking inspiration from Sindh’s commitment to gender-focused public policy.

The writer is Spokesperson (Sindh Government)