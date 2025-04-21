Karachi roads claim three more lives

As heavy vehicle road rage continues unabated, another motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a water tanker in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 6, according to rescue officials on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Karimullah.

In the past 24 hours, three fatal accidents have occurred across Karachi, with the other two taking place in Korangi, where a motorcyclist was killed by a vehicle and Shah Faisal No 2, where another motorcyclist died after falling.

The fatal incident marks yet another addition to the growing list of deadly road accidents involving heavy vehicles in the metropolis. Just a day earlier, a person lost his life in Baldia Sector 8 after being hit by a speeding water tanker. In a separate incident in the Naval Colony area of Baldia, a dumper truck rammed into a rickshaw, injuring five people, including two women.

These incidents reflect the continuing risk posed by heavy vehicles across the city, despite government-imposed restrictions. In a similar case on April 14, a woman was killed when a bus collided with a motorcycle near Orangi Town No 5. Police confirmed that the driver in that case was arrested and a case was registered.

So far this year, more than 100 individuals have died in accidents involving dumpers and other heavy traffic vehicles, raising serious questions over the effectiveness of traffic regulation in the metropolis.

In response to the growing crisis, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi recently mandated the installation of cameras and trackers on all heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), including dumpers, water tankers, and oil tankers.

The directive came after goods transporters called off a strike that had disrupted port operations. As per the new measures, each HTV must have three cameras: on the front, rear, and inside the vehicle to monitor driver behaviour.

Moreover, the Sindh government has restricted heavy vehicle movement during daytime hours and enforced a 30 km/h speed limit within city limits. Dumpers are now banned from roads between 10pm and 6am.

HTVs will also be fitted with safety guardrails and trackers, with data accessible at the DIG Traffic office. Transporters have agreed to ensure vehicle fitness within three to six months, and to submit progress reports every 10 days.

While acknowledging the steps taken, transporter leaders noted that the May 1 deadline for full compliance is not practical and requested more time.

Despite efforts to improve road safety, violations remain rampant. The DIG Traffic has directed intensified enforcement, resulting in 13,300 challans, 88 registered cases, and multiple vehicle impoundments in the last week.

Under a new SOP, 11 roads have been designated off-limits to Xinqi and other 1+2 or 1+4 rickshaws. However, these vehicles continue to operate on restricted roads with apparent impunity. Even in areas where police are present, enforcement is lax, rickshaws are seen freely navigating city streets.

According to authorities, fines may be increased from the current Rs2,000 to Rs20,000, and further strategies are under development. However, enforcement is being hindered by issues such as a lack of proper registration, unclear route permits, and the operation of larger 1+4 and 1+6 seater rickshaws on routes designated for smaller vehicles. Regarding heavy traffic regulations, enforcement remains weak. While there are fitness certificate requirements, actual licence verification is lacking.

The challenge lies in operational necessity. Stopping essential services like water tankers could disrupt city-wide utilities. As a result, while policies exist, their implementation on the ground remains limited.