‘Sindh livestock registration and trade authority to be activated soon’

A high-level meeting of the Livestock and Fisheries Department was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr. Muhammad Ali Malkani, to deliberate on the immediate operationalization of the Sindh Livestock Registration and Trade Authority (SLRTA). The authority has been established to regulate livestock registration, facilitate trade, and promote business development in the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General of Sindh Institute of Animal Health (SIAH) Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro, and board members of the authority, including Deputy Secretary of Finance Department Madam Zara Zahid, Additional Secretary of Food Department Maqsood Ahmed Kalhoro, Deputy Secretary of Local Government Department Ghulam Ali, along with other relevant officials.

Briefing the provincial minister, Secretary Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi informed that the Sindh Livestock Registration and Trade Authority (SLRTA) Act was passed in 2017. As per the Act, the authority will be headed by a Director General, and all decisions will be made through the authority’s board. Although the notification of board members was issued in 2018, the formulation of the authority’s rules remains incomplete.

In response, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani inquired about the finalization timeline of the rules. The Secretary informed that two names have been proposed to the Chief Minister for the appointment of the Director General, and once the appointment is made, the authority’s rules will be finalized within the next month.

The Minister emphasized the urgent need to operationalize the SLRTA and directed all concerned officers to begin preparations immediately.

He instructed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for livestock registration, including proper tagging and the development of a detailed transaction history for each animal.

Furthermore, he directed the establishment of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)-Free Zones to facilitate the export of livestock to European markets. He proposed that it should be planned that after proper work the southern region comprising Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal be declared as the FMD-Free Zone.

The provincial minister also instructed officers to prepare the authority’s PC-I along with proposals for service rules, financial rules, and a trading framework to ensure the swift activation of the authority.