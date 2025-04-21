Sindh ombudsman regional office relocated

The Office of the Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Sindh announces relocation of its Regional Office of District Korangi, Karachi. The office will be shifted from its current location i.e. Ground Floor, Bungalow No. D-214, Lucknow Cooperative Housing Society, Korangi to new premises situated at the Mezzanine Floor, Plot No.ST-2/10, Sector 23, Korangi Industrial Area, adjacent to the EPA Office near Shan Chorangi, w.e.f 30th April 2025. This relocation is part of ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and provide improved facilities to the public for addressing their grievances efficiently and in a citizen-friendly environment. All residents of Korangi District seeking assistance from the Ombudsman’s Office are requested to take note of the new address.