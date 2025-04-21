Mahrang’s detention extended by a month: lawyer

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch’s detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordnance (MPO) was extended for one more month, her lawyer said on Monday.

Mahrang and other BYC activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly “attacking” Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, a day after their members faced a police crackdown in Quetta while protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on April 10 reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Mahrang’s sister Nadia Baloch seeking her release and that of other BYC activists who had been sent to jail under Section 3 of the MPO, which empowers authorities to “arrest and detain suspected persons”.