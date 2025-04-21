Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was sworn in as the acting chief justice of Pakistan on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, where Justice Munib Akhtar administered the oath. Senior lawyers and staff of the Supreme Court were present at the oath-taking ceremony. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah assumes the role during the absence of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who is on an official visit to China to attend the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of Supreme Courts of SCO Member States. The conference is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from April 22 to April 26. During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Supreme People’s Court of China. The agreement aims to strengthen judicial cooperation, with a focus on training, information exchange, and collaboration in various legal areas including international commercial law, arbitration, cybercrime, financial crimes, climate change, judicial technology, and dispute resolution.