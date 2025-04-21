Time for Pakistan and China to stand together to meet challenges: envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong Monday underscored the need for Pakistan and China to stand together to meet challenges and build an even closer, all-weather strategic partnership for a brighter future of both nations.

He was speaking at a high-level symposium titled “Jointly Build the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future” at a local hotel.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Chinese embassy jointly organized the event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark visit to Pakistan in 2015.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Amina Baloch, former senator and head of Pakistan-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Syed, former ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi, senior politician Afrasiab Khattak, scholars, serving and former diplomats, experts on Pakistan-China relations, and journalists attended the event.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong delivered a powerful and heartfelt address, paying tribute to President Xi’s historic 28-hour visit to Pakistan in April 2015, leading to the signing of 51 significant cooperation agreements across multiple sectors.

The visit not only elevated bilateral relations to the level of an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” but also placed CPEC at the heart of future collaboration, he said.

He fondly recalled the enthusiasm and warmth with which President Xi’s address to the lawmakers was received, earning over 50 rounds of applause -underscoring the depth of goodwill between the two nations.

The Chinese ambassador reviewed the achievements of the past decade, highlighting five key pillars of cooperation.

He noted the deepening of strategic mutual trust, demonstrated through over 100 high-level exchanges and unwavering support for each other’s core national interests.

He emphasized the development cooperation, particularly CPEC’s contributions toward alleviating Pakistan’s energy crisis, operationalizing the Gwadar Port, and expanding trade and investment links between the two countries.

The ambassador highlighted the flourishing people-to-people connections, citing the rise in the number of Pakistani students in China, establishment of more sister city partnerships, and the success of cultural exchanges, including co-produced films and joint exhibitions.

He made a special mention of the robust security cooperation, including joint military drills and coordinated responses to shared challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating floods, during which China provided $260 million in aid to Pakistan.

He praised the two countries’ growing collaboration on global platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), affirming their joint advocacy for multilateralism and the rights of the Global South.

The ambassador also reflected on the important lessons learned over the past decade, stressing the value of strategic leadership, unwavering cooperation, win-win economic collaboration, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

He reaffirmed that China remained Pakistan’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and expressed confidence in both nations continuing to pursue shared development goals.

Looking to the future, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong laid out five strategic priorities for the next phase of cooperation: enhancing strategic trust, aligning the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Pakistan’s “5Es” framework for development, strengthening security collaboration, boosting educational and cultural exchanges, and deepening coordination in multilateral forums to promote a more inclusive and equitable global order.

As China and Pakistan approach the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, the ambassador expressed strong optimism for the future.

The Chinese ambassador concluded his remarks with a passionate tribute to the lasting bond between the two nations, calling for unity and cooperation in building a brighter shared future.

“Let us join hands and stand united to meet the challenges, build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create a brighter future for our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Long live China-Pakistan friendship!”

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch highlighted the occasion as more than a remembrance – it was a celebration of a resilient and forward-looking relationship grounded in mutual trust, strategic cooperation, and the shared vision of building a community with a shared future.

She recognized President Xi Jinping’s 2015 visit to Pakistan as a turning point that launched CPEC, providing a structured framework for cooperation in infrastructure, energy, and connectivity.

Bilateral engagement, she noted, continues to expand, as seen in the recent reciprocal high-level visits -including those of Pakistan’s president and prime minister to China, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Pakistan. Highlighting the enduring strength of Pakistan-China partnership, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed recalled the landmark visit of President Xi Jinping in 2015, during which 51 agreements of worth $46 billion were signed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He emphasized that CPEC remained a testament to China’s confidence in Pakistan’s future. He also underscored the significance of President Xi’s historic address to the joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament – the first by any Chinese leader. The address received over 50 rounds of applause, reflecting the deep respect shared between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, former ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi said President Xi’s visit laid the groundwork for transformative cooperation between the two nations. “The 2015 visit translated the vision of regional connectivity into a practical reality, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” she said. She highlighted how President Xi’s leadership catalyzed significant developments, including Pakistan’s access to critical infrastructure, power, and connectivity.