FAO launches food security initiative in Balochistan

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) organized the provincial launching workshop of the Building Resilience and Addressing Vulnerabilities to Emergencies (BRAVE) project at the Civil Secretariat Quetta. Funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the initiative aims to strengthen climate resilience, enhance food security, and support livelihoods in communities vulnerable to climate change.

Led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in consortium with FAO, UNICEF, CARE International, ACTED, and Islamic Relief, BRAVE specifically focuses on communities affected by the 2024 monsoon across Sohbatpur (Balochistan), Sujawal (Sindh), and Muzaffargarh (Punjab). In each district, the project will target 60 villages across three Union Councils, reaching approximately 9,000 households.

One of the project’s core components is the Extended Technical Working Group (ETWG) under the Climate Resilience and Humanitarian Response (CRHR) framework. The ETWG will focus on climate-resilient practices in agriculture, livestock, rangelands, forestry, renewable energy, and aquaculture, aiming to help communities adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Imran Baloch, Chief Foreign Aid, Balochistan Government while appreciating the interventions and efforts of FAO and other development partners said, “Projects like BRAVE are critical for Balochistan, where climate change continues to threaten agriculture, food security, and rural livelihoods. Through strong collaboration between government institutions and development partners, we can build more resilient communities and sustainable agrifood systems that are better prepared for future climate shocks.”.

Julius Githinji Muchemi, Project Manager of the BRAVE project said, “FAO is proud to lead the Technical Working Group on Climate-Resilient Food Security and Livelihoods under the BRAVE program. Food security for the vulnerable communities is our priority. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our efforts to transform agrifood systems and improve the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. Through collaborative knowledge management and innovative climate-resilient models, we aim to create scalable solutions that can be replicated across the province and beyond.”

Waleed Mahdi, International Programme Coordinator and Head of Office, FAO Balochistan said, “Balochistan remains on the frontlines of climate change. By bridging immediate humanitarian assistance with long-term resilience strategies, BRAVE sets a strong foundation for integrated emergency response and climate adaptation. This initiative is not just about recovery-it’s about building forward better, with resilience, sustainability, and community empowerment at the core.”

The workshop outlined the BRAVE program’s strategic objectives-addressing urgent humanitarian needs from the 2024 monsoon floods, promoting climate-resilient agricultural models, and developing knowledge products to scale best practices in Balochistan.

Participants helped define the Terms of Reference for the Technical Working Group (TWG), focusing on team composition, and criteria for selecting Union Councils, villages, and beneficiaries.

Government departments and implementing partners reaffirmed their strong support for BRAVE’s initiatives to strengthen climate resilience, food security, and livelihoods, especially in vulnerable communities like Sohbatpur.

The program emphasizes strengthening disaster preparedness, improving humanitarian response, and fostering long-term climate resilience in Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions.