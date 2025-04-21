Gilani urges RIHS graduates to embrace compassion in healthcare

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday congratulated the graduating students of Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS), encouraging them to adopt innovation, uphold ethical values, and serve society with compassion as they enter the healthcare profession.

Speaking at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of RIHS, Gilani praised the students for their academic success and appreciated the efforts of faculty members and the support of their families.

He said such milestones represent not only academic achievements but also personal growth, teamwork, and collective pride.

He lauded the vision of the Rawal Foundation, saying that institutions like RIHS are vital in developing a healthier and fairer Pakistan by producing qualified healthcare professionals with strong ethical values.

“You are stepping into a fast-changing world driven by advancements in medicine, technology, and society,” he told the graduates, urging them to keep pace with modern trends like telemedicine and artificial intelligence, which are transforming healthcare and improving outcomes, especially in child health.

Gilani urged the graduates to view their profession as a mission of healing, service, and leadership. “Your skills will play a crucial role in tackling future healthcare challenges and building a better society,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in research, innovation, and expanding access to healthcare in rural and underserved areas. “We are committed to improving the health sector through legislation, policy reforms, and efficient oversight,” he added.

Reaffirming his support for institutions promoting excellence in health and education, Gilani said true success lies not only in one’s career but in the positive impact on people’s lives. He expressed confidence that the graduates would bring pride to Pakistan through their commitment and service.

The ceremony was attended by RIHS Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shakaib Anwar, faculty members, students, and parents.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Shakaib Anwar shared the progress of the institution and discussed new initiatives, emphasising that advancements in medical sciences and research are opening promising avenues for future healthcare professionals.