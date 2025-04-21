Minister directs commercialization of technologies being developed in country

Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology on his visit of COMSATS University Islamabad – Islamabad Campus expressed satisfaction on academic and research excellence and directed for spearheading efforts for commercialization of technologies developed in the university. He made these remarks during a briefing arranged on his first visit of the varsity on Friday.

The Minister appreciated the contribution of CUI towards women’s education and maintaining a high-quality campus environment. He said that the institution being among the Top ranked Universities of Pakistan must continue to achieve greater strides in education and research and should also consider opening up of campuses in the provinces of Baluchistan and Sindh.

Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector CUI briefed the Minister on the challenges being faced by CUI. The Minister appreciated the overall campus environment and pledged the Ministry’s support for improving infrastructure and facilities of the university.

Also present during the meeting were Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, Incharge Islamabad Campus, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Qamar, Registrar, Mr. Muhammad Azam, Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Madani, Controller of Exams, Mr. Naveed A. Khan, General Manager, Prof. Shahzad A. Malik, Dean FoE, Prof. Dr. Saquib Gulzar, Dean FBA, Mr. Aamir Khan Yousafzai, Sr. Manager P&D and Mr. Shakeel Arshad, Deputy Secretary along with senior members of the CUI management.

Earlier the Minister also visited the Junaid Zaidi Central Library and interacted with students also. The Minister appreciated the management on maintaining a conducive environment to inspire and nurture young minds.