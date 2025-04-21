KP marks World TB Day with renewed pledge to eliminate tuberculosis

In commemoration of World TB Day, a significant awareness program was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TB Control Program.

The event was graced by Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, Ihtesham Ali, as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by MPA Shafiullah Khan, Di rector General Health Services Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Dr. Babar Alam, and representatives from various international organizations.

During the program, Project Director Dr. Mudasir Shehzad briefed the audience, highlighting that Pakistan ranks fifth globally in the burden of TB.

He shared that approximately 277 out of every 100,000 Pakistanis fall victim to tuberculosis each year. Nationwide, 600,000 to 700,000 new TB cases are reported annually, while 470,000 cases were recorded in the previous year alone.

Focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad stated that over 100,000 new cases emerge annually, with only 50,000 to 60,000 registered under the provincial TB control program, leaving unregistered patients at risk of spreading the infection within communities.

Addressing the gathering, Ihtesham Ali emphasized the provincial government’s comprehensive strategy to combat TB. He highlighted that 235 Basic Management Units (BMUs) have been established in public hospitals, offering free diagnosis, treatment, consultation, and counseling for TB patients.