Prince William and Kate Middleton skip royal easter service for family time

Prince William and Kate Middleton were absent from the royal family’s Easter service. The traditional Easter Matins service took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Their absence surprised many, sparking questions about their decision to skip the event.

Instead of joining the royal family, the couple attended a service at St. Mary’s Church in Sandringham. They brought their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—along with them. This family outing was a choice made to spend quality time together.

Reports suggest that the couple also gathered with Kate’s family at the Service. However, this information has not been independently confirmed. Kensington Palace did not comment on the couple’s Sunday plans.

British media indicates that the couple is currently on a family break. They opted for a more private Easter celebration, prioritizing time with their children over the traditional royal events. This decision showcases their commitment to family life.