Himalayan snowfall hits 23-year low, threatening water security for billions

Snowfall in Asia’s Hindu Kush-Himalayan mountain range has reached its lowest point in 23 years. This alarming trend threatens nearly two billion people who rely on snowmelt for their water supply. Researchers noted that snow levels are now 23.6% below normal, a significant decline that poses serious risks.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) highlighted this pattern, stating that it marks the third consecutive year of low snowfall. Sher Muhammad, the lead author of the ICIMOD report, explained that snowfall this year started late and remained low during winter. This trend has raised concerns about water security for region’s populations.

Countries in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region face warnings of droughts, impacting harvests and water access. The situation is compounded by longer and more intense heatwaves impacting daily life. The ICIMOD urged nations in the area to enhance water management and improve drought preparedness to combat these challenges.

Additionally, the Mekong and Salween river basins have lost around half their snow cover. ICIMOD’s director general, Pema Gyamtsho, called for urgent changes in policies to address these low snow levels. He indicated that carbon emissions have already set the stage for ongoing snow anomalies in the region.