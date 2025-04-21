China warns of retaliation against countries allying with the US

China issued a strong warning to countries considering trade deals with the United States. This warning came amid growing tensions in the ongoing US-China tariff war. According to the Commerce Ministry, China will take “resolute and reciprocal countermeasures” against any nation that compromises its economic interests.

This statement follows reports that the Trump administration is urging allies to limit trade with China for tariff exemptions. A spokesperson for the ministry criticized these actions as “selfish” and a violation of international trade norms. They stated, “Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not earn respect.”

Currently, the Trump administration has imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports. In response, Beijing has announced retaliatory tariffs of 125%. While other countries face a 10% tariff, China remains the primary focus of the US in resetting trade terms.

China emphasizes its commitment to defending its economic interests. Furthermore, Beijing plans to raise its concerns at an upcoming informal UN Security Council meeting. They accuse the US of economic coercion and urge nations to stand against actions that could fragment global trade.