Pakistan’s salt exports to China jump 40% in early 2025

Pakistan’s salt exports to China soared 40% in the first quarter of 2025. This impressive increase highlights the growing trade relationship between the two countries. The value of exports reached $1.83 million, up from $1.30 million during the same period last year. Furthermore, this growth directly supports the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Several factors contributed to this significant rise. Improved shipping and handling, along with competitive pricing, played a key role. Additionally, Pakistani exporters have implemented stricter quality controls. This attention to detail ensures the high quality of the salt. These factors have made Pakistan a more attractive supplier to China.

Moreover, China’s growing demand for salt in industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing has driven up the need for salt. Pakistan’s diverse salt offerings, including edible salt, pure sodium chloride, and other types, cater to various Chinese needs. This diverse selection has positively impacted the exports.

This surge in salt exports to China is a positive sign for Pakistan’s growing economy and international trade relationships. It showcases the country’s ability to meet international demand. It also reinforces Pakistan’s growing reliability as a supplier in the Chinese market, strengthening further ties under CPEC.