Hailey Bieber shares heartwarming easter moments with baby Jack

Hailey Bieber is celebrating Easter with her eight-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. The supermodel shared adorable photos on Instagram. She welcomed Jack with her husband, Justin Bieber, in August 2024, and this Easter marks a special family moment.

In the first photo, Hailey hugs Jack while sunlight shines on them. Jack looks cute in a bright yellow onesie decorated with a blue bunny. The happiness in the photo captures the joy of the holiday.

The second image features Jack lying on his back, showcasing his festive onesie. Hailey also shared a throwback photo from last year’s Easter. She captioned it, “This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” highlighting how much has changed.

This lovely post comes just weeks after Hailey attended the 2025 Coachella festival with Justin. Fans enjoyed seeing her family moments and the joy little Jack brings.