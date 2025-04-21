Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan and globally

Gold prices have reached an all-time high, shocking people in Pakistan and around the world. According to the All Pakistan Sarafah Gems and Jewelers Association, local gold prices have surged dramatically today. The price of gold per tola increased by 8,100 rupees, bringing the total to 357,800 rupees.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold has risen by 6,944 rupees, now standing at 306,755 rupees. This rise indicates a significant shift in the gold market and its impact on consumers. Many people are concerned about how this increase will affect their finances.

Internationally, gold prices also experienced a spike. The price per ounce surged by 69 dollars, reaching 3,395 dollars. This global increase underscores the rising demand for gold amid economic uncertainty and investor interest.

Experts suggest that these rising prices may continue due to various factors, including inflation and market trends. As gold remains a safe haven for investors, many are closely monitoring these developments.