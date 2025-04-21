Karachi’s roads claim three more lives in 24 hours

Karachi’s roads have seen another tragic episode, with three motorcyclists losing their lives within 24 hours. One victim, identified as Karimullah, was hit by a water tanker in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Meanwhile, two other motorcyclists died in separate incidents in Korangi and Shah Faisal No 2. These accidents highlight the persistent danger posed by heavy vehicles in the city.

This year, over 100 people have died due to accidents involving heavy traffic vehicles in Karachi. Government regulations, including bans and speed limits, have not curbed this growing issue. Recent incidents include a woman who was killed after a bus collided with a motorcycle, raising further concerns about road safety.

In an effort to improve conditions, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has mandated the installation of cameras and trackers on heavy transport vehicles. These new measures also include restrictions on heavy vehicle movements during the day and a 30 km/h speed limit in the city. However, transport leaders argue that the May 1 compliance deadline is unrealistic.

Despite these regulations, enforcement remains weak. Authorities have issued tens of thousands of fines recently, but violations continue. The challenge lies in balancing safety with the operational needs of essential services, making effective implementation of road safety laws difficult.