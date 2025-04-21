Sindh launches polio drive to vaccinate over 10 million children

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched a week-long polio eradication campaign on April 21. The campaign aims to vaccinate over 10.6 million children in Sindh, including 2.76 million in Karachi. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to eliminating polio in the province.

The campaign will run from April 21 to 27 and will deploy 69,724 trained workers. These workers will go door-to-door and visit schools, shopping malls, and transit points. Their goal is to ensure every child receives the polio vaccine. To safeguard the teams, 25,360 police personnel have been deployed for security.

During the launch, CM Murad administered polio drops to children. He praised the dedication of frontline workers, especially amid the ongoing heatwave. To support their efforts, the government will provide water and essential supplies to keep them healthy and hydrated.

CM Murad emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating that polio has no cure. He urged parents to welcome vaccination teams into their homes. He also reassured citizens about vaccine safety, noting that it is the same vaccine given to pilgrims. The government is committed to maintaining the cold chain to ensure vaccine effectiveness.