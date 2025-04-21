Babar Azam struggles in PSL 2025

Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, is facing a tough time in his cricket career. He has scored low in his last matches, raising concerns among fans and analysts. Recently, he only managed to score three runs, continuing a dismal trend.

It’s been nearly two years since Babar’s last international century. His last three-figure score was against Nepal in August 2023. Despite this drought, he has recorded some fifty runs in various formats, offering a glimmer of hope for his supporters.

In the opening matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Babar’s scores have been disappointing. He registered 0, 1, and 2, marking the first time in his career he was dismissed for three consecutive scores of less than three runs in T20 cricket. This slump is alarming for both Babar and his team.

Despite Babar’s struggles, Peshawar Zalmi secured their first win in PSL 2025, beating Multan Sultans by 120 runs. A strong half-century from Tom Kohler-Cadmore and a four-wicket haul from Ali Raza were key to the victory. Fans now hope Babar can regain his form soon and lead his team to more successes.