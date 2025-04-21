Sindh government bans fine nets to protect fish species

The Sindh government has implemented a ban on all types of fine nets used in fishing. This decision aims to address the alarming decline in fish stocks within the province’s coastal waters. The Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority informed relevant stakeholders, including fishermen and trawler owners, about the new regulations.

According to fishermen’s leader Abdul Majeed Motani, past bans on fine nets have not been successfully enforced. He emphasized the urgent need for proper implementation to protect vulnerable fish species. The use of fine nets threatens the extinction of 35 fish species, including shrimp, which rely on mangrove roots for breeding.

The ban was enacted through amendments to the Sindh Fisheries Ordinance of 1980. The new rules prohibit fishing with encircling nets or bottom trawls within twelve nautical miles of the Sindh coast. Additionally, fishing licenses will not allow the use of these prohibited nets in creeks, internal waters, or coastal areas.

Furthermore, the amendments specify that fishermen must use gillnets with a minimum mesh size of 120mm for other fish. For shrimp, nets must have a mesh size of at least 60mm. Specific types of bag nets and seine nets are also banned in the region. This comprehensive approach aims to protect marine life and restore fish populations in Sindh’s coastal waters.