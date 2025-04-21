“No surgery, just 6 kilos” Komal Meer breaks silence on viral glow-up

Actress Komal Mir recently clarified rumors surrounding her weight gain and alleged cosmetic procedures. She stated emphatically that she has not undergone any surgical procedures. Instead, she revealed that she gained 6 kilograms in just one and a half months. This revelation came during her appearance on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast, where she discussed various topics candidly.

During the podcast, Komal voiced her frustration over the criticism she faces, regardless of her weight. She pointed out that when she was thinner, people criticized her for being underweight. Now that she has gained weight, she faces similar scrutiny. She explained that friends and colleagues often encouraged her to gain weight, leading her to decide to do so for a specific acting role.

Komal mentioned that her unexpected weight gain surprised many people. She believes this is why others think she has had cosmetic procedures done. Responding to such claims, she pointed out that if she had undergone such procedures, she would not have sagging skin around her neck. She insisted, under oath, that she has not had any work done but acknowledged that the public’s comments have made her consider future procedures.

In another remark, Komal observed that many people, including celebrities, are opting for cosmetic enhancements these days. She recalled visiting a clinic where she saw many women paying for multiple procedures. She noted that while cosmetic enhancements are not inherently wrong, she maintains that she has not had any. Finally, she admitted that her social media following occasionally helps her secure work opportunities in the entertainment industry.