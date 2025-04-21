Green Pakistan project to build canals across Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Moin Watto, has announced the construction of canals under the Green Pakistan Project. Two canals will be built in Sindh, two in Punjab, and one in Balochistan. Watto addressed concerns regarding the ongoing canal in Cholistan. He affirmed that water distribution will follow established formulas, and objections will be addressed during discussions.

In an exclusive interview with Dawn News, Watto stated that misunderstandings have led to disputes over the canal issue. He expressed confidence that negotiations would resolve these problems amicably. He emphasized that water distribution would strictly adhere to agreed-upon formulas, ensuring that no province would take water allocated to another.

Watto also highlighted the financial impact of the Neelum-Jhelum project, which has incurred an annual loss of 42 billion rupees due to operational delays. He mentioned the importance of each province receiving its designated water share and having the autonomy to use it as needed. To monitor water usage, a telemetry system has been implemented to prevent one province from taking water intended for another.

He acknowledged various opinions regarding the project but reiterated his stance on its necessity. The Prime Minister has formed a committee led by Ahsan Iqbal to investigate the project’s issues and assess responsibilities. Watto promised that accountability measures would be taken, and efforts would be made to recover any losses incurred.