Dubai’s viral chocolate bar causes global pistachio shortage

A chocolate bar from Dubai is disrupting global pistachio supply chains and driving prices up. The bar, named “Can’t Get Knafeh Of It,” was created by FIX Dessert Chocolatier. Founded by Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani, it combines milk chocolate, kataifi pastry, and pistachio cream. Since its viral TikTok fame in December 2023, demand has skyrocketed.

As a result, pistachio prices jumped from $7.65 to $10.30 per pound within a year. Giles Hacking from CG Hacking explained that the price spike is due to high demand and limited supply. Some US pistachio producers faced harvest setbacks, further tightening the availability of shelled nuts for chocolate.

Moreover, Iran increased pistachio exports to the UAE by 40% in the last six months to address the demand. Unfortunately, many retailers are now rationing pistachio-based chocolate products amid the supply shortage. This unexpected situation has caught industry players off guard.

Major chocolate brands like Lindt and Läderach are also producing their own pistachio products but face similar supply challenges. The shortage highlights how social media can impact global markets. What began as a local treat in the UAE has now reshaped trends in the luxury chocolate industry and strained supplies of a crucial ingredient.