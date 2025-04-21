Nationwide strike announced in solidarity with Palestine

On April 26, traders across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) will participate in a complete shutter-down strike. The Jamiat Business Forum’s Senior Vice President, Mushtaq Ahmed Khalil, announced the strike to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Major trader organizations in the province, including Peshawar, support this initiative.

A special meeting is scheduled for April 24 in Peshawar to finalize the plans for the strike. Khalil stressed that preparations for a peaceful protest are already underway. He mentioned that social media is being used to promote a boycott of Israeli products alongside the strike.

In addition to traders, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a nationwide strike on the same day. JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made this announcement during a large rally in Islamabad. He condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, claiming that over 51,000 Palestinians have died since Israel’s military response began.

To ensure a successful protest, talks are ongoing with transport representatives to encourage broader participation. Market leaders are cooperating to close their businesses for the day. This united effort aims to raise awareness and express support for the Palestinian cause.