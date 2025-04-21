Pope Francis passes away at age 88, leaving mixed legacy

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from the Vatican. His death marks the end of a complex papacy that aimed to reform the Roman Catholic Church. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news on Vatican TV, expressing deep sadness. Francis passed away at 7:35 AM local time after recently battling severe double pneumonia.

Elected on March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio surprised many by becoming the first Latin American pope. Known for his compassion towards the poor, he chose to live simply, rejecting the lavish papal apartments. His goal was to promote a sense of community and maintain his psychological well-being.

During his tenure, Francis inherited a Church engulfed in scandals and internal conflict. While he aimed to restore order, he faced backlash from both conservatives and progressives. Conservatives believed he was undermining traditions, while progressives felt he should have acted more boldly to reform the Church.

Despite the challenges, Francis became a global icon, drawing large crowds during international tours. His efforts to promote peace and interfaith dialogue resonated widely. With nearly 80 percent of the cardinal electors appointed by Francis, there is potential for his progressive policies to continue, despite pushback from traditionalist factions.