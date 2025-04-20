Atif Aslam’s reels strike a chord with fans

Atif Aslam is showing a whole new side of himself on social media and fans are loving it. The well-known singer has been sharing fun-filled video clips with relatable point-of-view content, sparking excitement in the comments section.

From playful moments to everyday humour, his recent posts have added a refreshing twist to his usually private persona. Let’s dive into the videos that have turned Atif from a rockstar to a reel star.

One of the videos that clicked with meme lovers shows Atif as a guy sitting sadly outside a decorated house, clearly a wedding venue.

The story? A heartbroken youngster whose girl got married to someone else, even after saying she wouldn’t.

The simple setup, mixed with his perfectly sad expression, had people cracking up as it was just the right mix of funny and relatable. The video was shared around Valentine’s Day.

Another video that caught the netizens’ attention was shared around the time when the country was hosting the Champions Trophy 2025. Atif channelled a cricket lover completely lost in the joy of hitting the perfect shot during a match. The best part – the incredible singer has used his own hits as the background sounds in these two reels.

The next video was a POV clip that struck a chord with netizens – that painfully relatable moment when you mess up a voice note on the first try and then can’t recreate the same energy the second time around.

In this light-hearted POV, Atif plays the role of a grown man calling his mom to let her know he’s landed safely – a sweet, all-too-familiar moment for many. Standing at the airport with a travel bag and phone pressed to his ear, he captures that mix of duty, love, and routine.

One of the videos featured the famous singer silhouetted against the sunlight in a scenic field of wild bushes, casually crooning a song. The visuals and voice are so beautiful and raw that the fans can’t get enough of them.

Some of the most interesting comments this video garnered were: “Bro eat autotune in breakfast”, “When you randomly start singing, but you’re Atif Aslam”, “Bro flexing his voice as if he is Atif Aslam”.

Next up is a hilarious POV featuring a group of schoolboys who, in true drama-filled fashion, have called up their college friends for backup in a “school fight”. The over-the-top seriousness and unnecessary reinforcements make for a moment that’s both funny and relatable.

Fun fact – the schoolboys are played by emerging stars Hasan Raheem and Abdul Hannan, while the “big boys” bringing in the backup are none other than Atif and Faris Shafi. Last but not least, this video is a star-studded affair as it features the ultimate heartthrob Fawad Khan, filmmaker Bilal Lashari and rap star Faris Shafi alongside Atif Aslam.

The video, shot at a recent entertainment industry meet-and-greet, captures the vibe of a long-overdue reunion between old friends, with the stars walking in with undeniable swag.