Taylor Swift plays important role in Sabrina Carpenter’s success: source

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly closer to each other than expected.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Please Please Please songbird is impressed by Taylor Swift and her career trajectory.

“In a lot of ways, Taylor is a mentor to Sabrina, she’s someone she looks up to and really admires,” a source revealed to the outlet.

The spy also informed that the bond between the two popstars goes beyond admiration.

“But it goes a lot deeper than that, they’re genuinely friends,” the source added and noted, “They text and talk all the time. When Sabrina has a new song that she’s working on she’ll send snippets to Taylor to get her feedback.”

Before conclusion, the source added that Sabrina Carpenter even seeks Swift’s guidance and support related to her relationships as she considers Taylor her elder sister.

It is noteworthy Sabrina Carpenter was overjoyed since she followed in her mentor’s footsteps and her album Short’n Sweet achieved four Pop Airplay number-one singles, matching the feat of Taylor Swift’s 1989 album, last month.

“If she’s got a boy problem or something has upset her, Taylor is one of the first people she calls,” the tipster remarked.