Eva Longoria turns heads as she steps out at Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria put on a dazzling display as she led the arrivals at the Global Gift Gala in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday. The Desperate Housewives star, 50, made sure all eyes were on her as she stormed the arrivals at the Hotel President Wilson. She showed off her incredible figure in a sparkling silver beaded dress with an extravagant strapless neckline and dramatic train. Eva, who served as honorary chair at the event, added some extra glitz to her outfit with a glitzy silver necklace and chunky earrings. She styled her brunette tresses in a straight fashion over her shoulders and opted for a high-glamour make-up palette to complete her look. The doting mother was joined on the red carpet by her son Santiago, six, who she shares with her husband José Bastón. Eva rose to fame on Desperate Housewives and went on to secure many acting credits, including in 2014’s Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.