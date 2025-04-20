Pakistan’s Global Strength

The successful hosting of the first-ever Overseas Pakistani Convention (OSP) 2025 in Islamabad has underscored the vital role played by the twelve million Pakistanis living in more than 60 countries. These expatriates serve as true ambassadors of Pakistan’s culture and values and remain key contributors to the nation’s economic progress. Held under the theme “Pakistan and Its Diaspora – Stronger Together,” the three-day convention marked a historic moment and a significant shift in the government’s approach to engaging with the diaspora.

More than 1,200 overseas Pakistanis from across the globe participated in the event. The warm reception they received in their homeland rekindled strong feelings of patriotism among attendees. During the convention, government officials acknowledged the diaspora’s consistent support in promoting Pakistan’s soft image and boosting the economy, notably citing the record-breaking $4.1 billion in remittances sent in March.

To prioritize diaspora issues and reinforce their connection to the homeland, the government introduced a comprehensive welfare and investment package. This includes a 5% quota in federal universities, admission for 3,000 children of overseas Pakistanis in medical colleges, filer status for non-residents, a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and 15 civil awards annually to recognize excellence in various fields.

In response to long-standing demands, the government also announced the establishment of special courts to ensure speedy justice in overseas legal matters and approved the construction of an international airport in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In addition, special facilitation offices have been set up by the Boards of Revenue in Punjab and Balochistan to address revenue-related concerns of the diaspora. Plans are in motion to replicate this model in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and AJK to ensure broader access and support for overseas Pakistanis.

The economic contributions of the diaspora continue to be crucial for Pakistan’s financial stability. A 30% increase in remittances has already been observed in the current fiscal year, with a target of 60% growth projected for the coming years. According to State Bank statistics, March remittances included $98 million from Saudi Arabia, $84 million from the UAE, $68 million from the UK, and $41 million from the USA. These figures are a testament to the diaspora’s deep-rooted love and dedication to their homeland.

This landmark convention was more than just a ceremonial gathering; it institutionalized a new strategic direction in government policy by shifting the narrative from “brain drain” to “brain gain.” The enthusiastic response from participants has paved the way for making this a regular annual event.

Beyond their economic significance, the diaspora has a vital role to play in combating misinformation and building digital resilience. In recent years, the unchecked activity of anti-state elements on social media has posed challenges by spreading disinformation and inciting unrest. In the prevailing situation, the overseas community’s positive engagement is essential to counter harmful narratives and protect the minds of youth from toxic narrative.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.