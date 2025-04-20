Saudi citizens can now visit Pakistan without visa

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced that Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan without restrictions, as part of measures aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The announcement followed a meeting between Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad. The two officials held detailed discussions covering diplomatic relations, travel policies, and law enforcement cooperation.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan, particularly acknowledging the kingdom’s participation in the recent anti-narcotics conference co-hosted by Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

During the meeting, Naqvi shared updates on recent reforms related to passport issuance and national documentation standards. He stated that the new protocols aim to improve document security and prevent misuse.

The interior minister also briefed the ambassador on the government’s efforts to address street-level crime, including a crackdown on professional begging networks across the country.

Naqvi commended Saudi authorities for their cooperation in securing the release of five Pakistani nationals who had been imprisoned in a drug smuggling case later found to be false. He described the release as a result of strong bilateral coordination and support.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan across multiple sectors. He emphasised the longstanding nature of Saudi-Pakistani relations and the kingdom’s intent to further deepen strategic and economic ties.

The meeting concluded with both sides pledging continued collaboration and efforts to strengthen mutual interests.