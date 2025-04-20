Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings to remain unbeaten in PSL 10

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan’s exceptional outing with the bat and ball helped the side beat Karachi Kings by six wickets in the 10th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday. The defending champions chased down the 129-run target over the loss of four wickets in 17.1 overs. Earlier, Abbas Afridi’s late cameo of 24 helped Karachi Kings set a 129-run target for Islamabad United. The right-arm pacer scored a quickfire 24 off nine balls as Karachi Kings finished at 128/7 in their 20 overs after Islamabad United opted to bowl first at the National Stadium.