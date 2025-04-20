KP Assembly speaker ‘gets clean chit’ in PTI corruption probe

The seven-page report, now submitted to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, states that the allegations made by PTI leader Azam Swati, ranging from financial irregularities to illegal appointments, could not be substantiated.

The inquiry found that Speaker Swati had no involvement in the Rs30 million payment for the renovation of the Speaker’s House. His participation in a conference held in Australia was deemed necessary and in line with his official responsibilities.

While Class IV staff were recruited without advertisements, the appointments were made in accordance with the rules and on the recommendation of the Employment Exchange Office.

All appointments and promotions, including that of the Special Secretary, were found to be lawful and based on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). The report also noted that, as speaker, Babar is answerable to the assembly, not to the internal accountability committee.

The report further mentions that Babar himself had written to the PTI’s party committee, requesting an inquiry to clear his name after allegations surfaced publicly.

The committee had asked Azam to submit evidence, and the report now reveals that no verifiable proof was provided to support the claims.

Anwar revealed that there is a difference of opinion between him and Musaddiq Abbasi on the issue.

While Anwar fully dismissed the allegations as false, Abbasi believes that some of Azam Swati’s claims hold merit.

As a result, the case had been forwarded to a third member of the committee.

“Whatever decision the third member makes will be acceptable,” said Anwar, adding that the final report would be presented to the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

However, the investigation has sparked internal dissent within the committee. According to sources, Anwar submitted the report to Raja without taking the other committee members into confidence, a move seen as a breach of the committee’s standard operating procedures (SOP), which stipulate that findings must be presented solely to Imran Khan.*

Anwar acknowledged the procedural deviation, saying he had sent the report to Raja because he had requested it. Anwar added that he was aware that sending the report to anyone other than the PTI founder is not in the committee’s SOPs.

The controversy comes amid reports earlier this month of a potential no-confidence motion against Babar. Sources indicated that the party had considered removing him if he were found guilty of corruption.

Azam had also cited instructions from Imran, conveyed during a meeting at Adiala jail, that the speaker should resign if found culpable.