Sindh Excise department’s crackdown yields Rs12.47m in 10 days

On the instructions of Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the road checking campaign of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is ongoing across Sindh. The Sindh Excise Department checked 16,922 vehicles across the province during road checking from April 7 to April 17 and collected Rs 11,964,555 as motor vehicle registration tax, while fines of Rs 502,362 were also imposed against tax defaulters during the road checking campaign. The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected a total of Rs 12,466,917 in the last 10 days as motor vehicle tax and fines.

On the other hand, Provincial Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed concerned officials to make the road checking campaign more effective. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that vehicle owners can also deposit their due taxes online.

He warned a strict action against tax defaulters, fancy and fake number plates and altered vehicle owners without discrimination, while the vehicle of tax defaulters will be seized under the law until the due tax is paid, he added. Mukesh appealed to vehicle owners to cooperate with the officials of the Sindh Excise Department deployed on road checking.