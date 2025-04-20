Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports

Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM said it killed 70 soldiers in raids on two military posts in north Benin, the biggest death count claimed by militants in the country in over a decade of activity in West Africa, the SITE Intelligence Group said on Saturday. The West African state and its coastal neighbour Togo have suffered a series of attacks in recent years as groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have expanded their presence beyond the Sahel region to the north. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report independently. Benin’s army spokesman Ebenezer Honfoga did not respond to calls and messages. SITE quoted a statement by Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam waal-Muslimin (JNIM) on Thursday saying 70 soldiers were killed in attacks on two military posts in Benin’s northeastern Kandi province in the Alibori department, more than 500 km (300 miles) from the capital Cotonou.