Challenging ethnocentrism in Pakistan through inclusive cultural pride

From the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan to the shores of Sindh, Pakistan’s diversity is its power. Its many cultures are not rivals; they’re reflections of a shared journey. Yet rising ethnocentrism threatens to rewrite this story. The solution isn’t choosing culture over country or vice versa. It’s choosing both, together.

Coined by William Graham Sumner in 1906, the term “ethnocentrism” refers to the belief in the inherent superiority of one’s own culture. Over time, this worldview has shaped societies across the globe, sometimes subtly, other times catastrophically. While ethnocentrism is not unique to Pakistan, the recent intensification of ethnic pride and prejudice poses a serious threat to national cohesion.

Pakistan, since its inception, has been home to numerous ethnicities: Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Muhajirs, Kashmiris, Saraikis, and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. This rich fabric is our strength. However, instead of harmonizing, many communities have retreated into cultural silos. The green passport and national identity card, both devoid of ethnic labels, symbolize a united nation. Yet on the ground, many citizens identify more with their ethnicity than with the country itself.

The consequences are apparent: rising intolerance, entrenched stereotypes, and a “my culture vs. yours” mentality. Cultural differences, which should be celebrated as assets, have increasingly become lines of division. Ethnocentrism is no longer a passive sentiment. It now actively disrupts social cohesion and national development.

Dr. Tahir Malik, a professor of Culture and Society at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), talking to APP, highlighted this disparity. “The government must provide equal opportunities for all cultures, especially in spaces where minorities often feel dominated,” he noted. “Inclusion and representation are essential in erasing cultural hierarchies. We need national policies that educate citizens about each other’s histories, heroes, and contributions.” His point underlines a crucial step: fostering empathy through education and policy.

Dr. Ayesha, who teaches Laws and Ethics, in response to APP’s query on how she views ethnocentrism as both a personal and collective challenge ?, said, “It depends on how individuals and groups view other cultures. A negative lens breeds division. But promoting awareness that diversity is our strength can help build a more tolerant and united society.” Her call for introspection is a reminder that battling ethnocentrism starts from within.

Public opinion echoes these concerns. A student of International Relations at the same university, Laiba Tariq, sharing her views with this scribe said, “We always stress where we come from, our cultural background, and forget that we are all Pakistanis first. If we don’t shift this mindset, we’ll continue to drift apart.” Her words capture the heart of the issue: cultural identity should enhance national unity, not compete with it.

Pakistan’s historical experience offers important lessons. The creation of the country wasn’t driven by ethnic goals, but by the collective vision of a united homeland. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous speech on August 11, 1947, emphasized religious and cultural freedom, but under a united Pakistani umbrella. He envisioned a state where everyone’s identity was respected, yet subordinated to the greater cause of national solidarity.

Today, that vision seems blurred. Cultural differences have evolved into animosities, fueled by misinformation, unequal access, and lack of cultural dialogue. The role of media, politicians, and civil society in perpetuating or resolving these divisions cannot be overstated. Intercultural and interfaith harmony has lagged behind for decades, weakening the country’s collective resolve.

But all is not lost. The antidote to ethnocentrism lies in inclusion, education, and empathy. The government must promote intercultural dialogue through curriculum reforms and media representation. Educational institutions should instill pride in both local heritage and shared national history. Media outlets and influencers can spotlight positive stories of interethnic collaboration and unity.

Moreover, a conscious cultural shift is needed among citizens, recognizing that no ethnicity is superior, and that Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity. We must move from tolerance to acceptance, from mere coexistence to collaboration.

At its core, the fight against ethnocentrism is about building a Pakistan where being Punjabi, Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, or Kashmiri doesn’t conflict with being Pakistani. The challenge isn’t diversity itself, but how we handle it. How to celebrate cultural richness without allowing it to overshadow the collective identity that binds us as a nation.