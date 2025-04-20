Over 4,000 illegal foreign nationals, Afghan residents deported

More than 4,000 Afghan Citizen Card holders and foreign nationals residing in Pakistan illegally were deported on Saturday.

The deportation of illegal residents and Afghan Citizen Card holders was started after the expiry of deadline for leaving Pakistan voluntarily. On April 19, a total 4,130 illegal Afghan residents were sent back. The total number of illegal Afghan residents who have been deported has now reached 976,099.

The government of Pakistan is ensuring the dignified return of illegal foreign nationals and Afghan Citizen Card holders, making sure that no one faces mistreatment during the process.