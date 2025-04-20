Cases against PTI leadership fabricated: Omar Ayub

Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has said the government is afraid of giving PTI’s leaders access to the party’s incarcerated founder.

While taking to a private TV channel Omar Ayub said the cases against the PTI leadership were fabricated and fake, urging the government to make CCTV footage on May 9 incidents public.

“In talks with the government, we had set a condition that the PTI leaders should have been given an access to the party founder in jail, but the government is reluctant and frightened on the issue,” the NA opposition leader said, asking Talal Chaudhry to focus on organising the PML-N.

Barrister Gohar meets the PTI founder in jail as his lawyer. Lawyers are not having access to Bushra Bibi. How she could stop anyone from accessing her. I myself had decided to resign, the PTI leader said.

“No forward bloc is going to be formed in PTI. Those who sold votes have also been expelled from the party. No negotiations with the ruling party are underway,” he said, adding he did not meet any representative of the ruling party.