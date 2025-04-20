Canal Protests: Sit-ins, shutter down strikes across Sindh

The lawyers sit-in at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur, against new canals from Indus River, has entered in its third day as shutter down strikes being observed across Sindh.

Shutter down strikes being observed at Jamshoro, Larkana, Naushehro Feroz, Sujawal, Nawabshah and Ghotki and other cities of Sindh. Vehicular traffic has been suspended between Sindh and Punjab.

Shopkeepers and markets as well as petrol pumps have shuttered down in Larkana, while business and trade activities have been suspended in Ratodero, Baqrani, Dokri and Badah across the district.

Meanwhile, shops have been locked down in Jamshoro and Nawabshah, while shutter down also being observed in Sujawal, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Shahdadkot and Kashmore districts. “Canals building has been a conspiracy to turn the Sindh’s fertile lands into desert,” speakers at protests said. Markets have also been closed down at Naushehro Feroz, Moro, Padidan, Kandiaro, Mehrabpur and other cities and towns.

Political workers of the nationalist parties have blocked the National Highway at Halani and Kandiaro, suspending the vehicular traffic.

JSMM workers

Workers of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) stopped Awami Express and Rehman Baba Express over their protest against the construction of controversial canals on the River Indus.

According to media reports, these trains were going to Karachi from Peshawar. A large number of protesters stopped the Awam Express at Gari Bridge near Khairpur and chanted slogans against the federal government for the construction of canals.

Later, workers staged a sit-in on the railway track, resulting in the suspension of railway traffic. Due to a workers sit-in, freight trains were stopped at different stations. Rehman Baba Express was stopped near Rohri Railway Station while Awam Express was stopped between Sukkhur and Khairpur.

Women and children were badly affected due to the suspension of trains amid rising mercury. They are spending crucial time without water and a meal. Protesters said that they will continue their sit-in till the federal government reverses its decision for the construction of controversial canals.