Mayor, Town Chairman meets DC, discuss load shedding issue

Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, along with Town Chairmen Syed Atif Zaidi and Muhammad Hayat Kakipota, met with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon at the DC Office to discuss the issue of unannounced electricity load shedding in the city. During the meeting, the mayor and town chairmen expressed concern over the ongoing power outages, highlighting that Nawabshah is among the hottest regions in the country and the unannounced load shedding is causing severe distress to residents.

They urged the Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action to put an end to the unannounced power outages.

In response, DC Shehryar Gul Memon contacted the HESCO authorities directly regarding the matter and emphasized that the unannounced load shedding in Nawabshah must be stopped immediately.

DC said that complaints from citizens regarding the outages are continuously being received and stressed that no load shedding should take place between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Deputy Commissioner also instructed the HESCO authorities to prepare a load shedding schedule and share it with the district administration to ensure transparency. The HESCO officials assured that uninterrupted electricity supply to the residents of Nawabshah would be ensured.